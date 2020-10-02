Montgomery County launches flu shot campaign

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Public Health is encouraging residents to get a flu shot with its “get the flu shot campaign.”

The county debuted a video campaign offering reminders about taking precautions, stressing that the flu shot is safe, easy and effective.

“This is going to be a tough year, and with everything we’ve been through, combined with the flu season coming up, it’s extra important to make sure we highlight for the community how important it is to get a flu shot,” Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort told News10.

“It’s very very important. It’s always been important to promote flu vaccines for children, senior citizens, and those who have underlying health conditions,” said Sara Boerenko, Montgomery County Public Health Director.

