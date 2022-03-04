FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that areas around Mongomery County are experiencing occasional phone issues. Sheriff Jeffery Smith said technicians are working to solve the problem.

Smith said the issue appears to be network-related and could be in association with other carriers providing service for others. These occasional outages are not associated with Sheriff’s Office equipment.

If you have an emergency, you can dial 911. If there are connection issues, you can dial these numbers in order until you reach someone:

(518) 853-5500 (518) 736-2100 (518) 630-1700

As a last resort, you can drive to a first responder location. Smith said it is unknown how long these issues will last.