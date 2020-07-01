Montgomery County Exec. pushes for professional fireworks displays

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort is asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to rethink the restrictions on large public gatherings. Currently, the restriction prohibits public fireworks displays. Ossenfort is pushing to allow displays over Independence Day weekend.

“I can’t sit back and watch advertisements for the annual Macy’s Fourth of July display in New York City, while meanwhile, in Montgomery County, I have been told by the Mohawk Valley Control Room, on multiple occasions, that vendors that conduct these fireworks displays could have their permit revoked, face fines or other repercussions,” said Ossenfort.

“Our community has made so many sacrifices throughout the last several months, followed each guideline set by the state and done everything in our power to keep our numbers down. It is unfair and hypocritical that our residents are unable to celebrate Independence Day with this long-standing tradition while those in New York City are able to,” continued Ossenfort.

