Montgomery Co. woman hangs rainbow ribbons around community

HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 518RainbowHunt, a way to keep spirits up in the Capital Region, was made even more special by a local woman who wants to help spread joy.

Georgiann Mock has taken to the streets of Hagaman to tie rainbow ribbons to mailboxes and street signs throughout her community.

Mock said she and her daughter snuck out one night and put up the ribbons for people to wake up to in the morning as a surprise. She said the response was overwhelming.

“I wanted to do something big to make a rainbow in front of my house, and I haven’t, yet, but I was like, ‘Oh, the ribbons. I’ll put them on the whole street. Around the block and maybe a few more mailboxes.’ I didn’t want anyone to get mad that I was putting something on their mailboxes, but everyone was really happy. You know, something so little can put a smile on their face.”

