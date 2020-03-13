Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Montgomery Co. Planning Board approves Amazon proposal

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Planning Board approved the site plan for an Amazon Distribution Center along Route 5S in Amsterdam.

The application came from the Town of Florida Planning Board to build the center near the Florida Business Park and Extension.

Officials said the proposed facility could add more than 100 jobs to the local economy. They also said they will monitor for necessary traffic upgrades or other variables associated with the project.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play