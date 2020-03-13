Montgomery Co. Planning Board approves Amazon proposal

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Planning Board approved the site plan for an Amazon Distribution Center along Route 5S in Amsterdam.

The application came from the Town of Florida Planning Board to build the center near the Florida Business Park and Extension.

Officials said the proposed facility could add more than 100 jobs to the local economy. They also said they will monitor for necessary traffic upgrades or other variables associated with the project.

LATEST STORIES: