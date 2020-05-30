Monday picket planned for Gloversville medical facility

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hospital and nursing home staff are planning to hold a virtual picket to highlight concerns about short-staffing at Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home. Organizers are also trying to draw attention to the home’s administration’s refusal to address the problem in contract negotiations.

The picket will take place in front of the hospital, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1. Social distancing measures will be in place; all participants will be wearing masks and standing between six and ten feet apart.

Participation is not just limited to medical staff, with housekeeping, dietary and food service workers, orderlies, maintenance mechanics and laboratory, pharmacy, clinical, respiratory and surgical technicians all taking part.

The workers have been in contract negotiations with their employers for close to a year.

