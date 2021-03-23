Mom task force: NY lawmakers push to help struggling moms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With many schools not offering fully in-person learning, some moms have had to make compromises during the pandemic. Over 2.3 million women have left the labor force in the last year.

Now some New York legislators are trying to find solutions to the problems facing moms and caregivers.

“What this legislation aims to do is to ensure that women and caregivers are at the forefront of our recovery and that we develop very bold, very effective solutions.” Senator Allesandra Biaggi said.

Biaggi sponsored the S5488 Senate Bill that would establish the Marshall Plan for Moms Task Force, supporting the national effort put forth by the Marshall Plan for Moms.

The task force would “examine, issue proposals and make recommendations on multiple policy areas to address the disproportionate burden mothers have weathered from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Mothers and caregivers really make up this invisible workforce that has really been left out financially of any of the solutions,” Biaggi said.

According to the bill, The plan hopes to overall “assign fiscal value to the care provided by parents, especially moms, our economic system devalues the caretaking function and ignores the role it plays in society.”