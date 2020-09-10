Mohonasen School District reports COVID case on first day of school

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a statement from Superintendent Shannon Shine, Mohonasen Central School District has announced that an adult in the school community has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, the district is shifting to fully virtual learning for all students.

“We have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an adult at the High School,” Shine says.

Almost all of the school’s administrative team went to lunch with the infected individual during a professional development day late last week, in the lead up to the first day of school. Though most maintained social distancing, the county and state Departments of Health advised the entire group to quarantine through September 17. A small group of teachers were also potentially exposed and advised to quarantine.

Even so, the district has not scheduled a reopening date.

Starting Monday, all kindergarten through twelfth graders will be enrolled in the school’s remote learning model. The statement from Shine says this will be the standard operating procedure “until it is safe to return to a mix of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning.”

The district will also be closed on Friday so the Department of Health can proceed with contact tracing, and so staff can deep clean school facilities.

“I was elated to see our students enter each of our buildings this morning,” Shine said, “so I am crestfallen to deliver this news to our families; however, safety will always be our number one priority at Mohonasen and I am committed to having our students return to in-person learning as soon as it is safe to do so.”

