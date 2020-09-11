Mohonasen CSD plans for future after COVID-19 case

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohonasen Central School District has expressed a range of emotions within the last two days as the district reported its first COVID-19 case.

“We’ve been set back, but we haven’t been defeated,” Mohonasen CSD Superintendent Shannon Shine said.

Thursday afternoon, a letter was sent out to Mohonasen parents, faculty and staff that the district had its first positive COVID-19 case. Shine told NEWS10 ABC the individual is an administrator. Currently, 14 people are quarantined.

“Folks who were at a meeting on September 3 would all have to quarantine even though the majority of them were socially distant other than one from the COVID-positive individual,” Shine explained. “Unfortunately, this was my entire administrative team other than the two assistant superintendents and myself.”

Those 14 people will be quarantined until September 17. After countless phone calls between the superintendent’s office and the Schenectady County Public Health office, Shine is hoping students can head back to the classrooms as early as next Friday.

“It’s probably best because today is the day before the weekend. We will close school for today only. We will regroup, and we’ll do all virtual next week, and then we can open up, which may be as early as Friday, we will restart our plan.”

The public health office said: “…multiple individuals had come in contact with the COVID-19 positive person under a variety of circumstances…When placing individuals on quarantine, a number of factors are taken into account (distance apart, space size, ventilation, type of interaction, use of face coverings/type of face coverings).“

The department is still doing contact tracing.

And some parents are wondering if their children will be safe when they do return to school.

“I think this event, although it’s not the way we wanted it to go, should reassure parents that we are [being] conservative,” Shine said. “We definitely want to assure we’re adhering to the plan and keeping students safe. No students have been contact traced. It could happen, but it hasn’t happened, yet.”

For now, the district is focused on how to prepare teachers and students to go remote starting Monday.

