Mohawk Valley officials frustrated by Phase Two delay

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Valley region is moving into Phase Two of reopening.
Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo made the official announcement to move forward. After postponing Thursday, the region is now heading into the next phase with excitement.
“This communication that happened from yesterday to today is unacceptable. But thankfully the governor did the right thing today to open the Mohawk Valley and some of the other regions,” said Matthew Ossenfort, Montgomery County Executive.
While the Montgomery County Executive says he is looking forward to Phase Two, he is also hoping for better communication in the future.
