Breaking News
State releases guidance on Phase Two

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Mohawk Valley officials frustrated by Phase Two delay

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Valley region is moving into Phase Two of reopening.  

Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo made the official announcement to move forward. After postponing Thursday, the region is now heading into the next phase with excitement.   

“This communication that happened from yesterday to today is unacceptable. But thankfully the governor did the right thing today to open the Mohawk Valley and some of the other regions,” said Matthew Ossenfort, Montgomery County Executive. 

While the Montgomery County Executive says he is looking forward to Phase Two, he is also hoping for better communication in the future.  

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak