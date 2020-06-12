Mohawk Valley moves into Phase Three of reopening

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Valley officially entered Phase Three of reopening on Friday.

Businesses like nails salons, tattoo shops, and restaurants with indoor dining can now reopen under new guidelines.

“We are really, really happy that the Mohawk Valley started off being qualified for Phase One, and we have been on board ever since,” Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis stated.

Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort said he is confident the region will be ready for Phase Four but will continue to monitor roadblocks.

“We have been from the beginning and will continue to stay on top of nursing facilities because we know that’s where the potential is for big problems,” he said.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES