Mohawk Valley hospitals among those notified to stop non-urgent elective surgeries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health ​updated the impacted hospital determination list Sunday to include 40 hospitals ​that have been notified to stop non-essential ​non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high risk regions” or ​low capacity facilities. In accordance with Governor Kathy Hochul’s disaster emergency executive order, put in place November 6, hospital capacity statewide must be able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the State’s healthcare infrastructure.

“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed.”

Based on weekly assessments performed by the Department of Health, the following hospitals in the Mohawk Valley must stop performing in-hospital elective surgery:

Faxton-St Luke’s Healthcare St Luke’s Division

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital

St. Mary’s Healthcare

A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

Little Falls Hospital

Nathan Littauer Hospital

Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc

St Elizabeth Medical Center

St. Mary’s Healthcare – Amsterdam Memorial Campus

Since Monday, December 13, data that is self-reported by facilities through HERDS (Health Electronic Response Data System) is reviewed and assessed weekly by the Department and impacted facilities are notified on Fridays that procedure limitations will take affect the following Thursday.

Criteria used to determine “high risk regions” includes low current regional bed capacity with 90% or more beds occupied based on the previous 7-day average; or 85-90% occupancy rate based on the previous 7-day average AND a new COVID-19 hospital admission rate for the region (previous 7-day average per 100,000 population) greater than 4%. The Department ​also retains the discretion to require any facility ​or region to limit non-essential elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by DOH as necessary to protect public health.