Mohawk Valley enters Phase Four of reopening

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The Mohawk Valley has officially entered phase 4 of reopening.
With recent direction from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, not all businesses have the green light to open right away.
“Today is the first day of Phase Four. It is opening things up really slowly for us but we have to be aware that this is a dangerous virus and it could affect us,” said Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis.
Locations like the Wildlife Museum in Fulton County are excited to reopen during their busiest season.
“It hurt us in a way because we didn’t pick up any money during the winter months. So, we are grateful to open up for our summer season,” said Bob Kazmierski, Founder of Wildlife Museum.
At the same time, The Glove Theatre in Gloversville are on standby for their reopening date.
“The whole reason why we are renovating this theater is for the public, and for the community, and having our doors closed defeats that purpose,” said Bryan Taylor, President of the Board of Directors.
Along with theaters, malls and gyms will also have to wait to reopen.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strike down Affordable Care Act
- Beekman 1802 turns farm into large outdoor eatery to help local businesses
- North Country Report: Crandall Public Library turns the page to curbside pickup
- Asm. Woerner: NYS DOH approves increase in childcare group size
- Landmarks to be lit in LGBTQ pride flag colors throughout New York