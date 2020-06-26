Mohawk Valley enters Phase Four of reopening

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The Mohawk Valley has officially entered phase 4 of reopening.

With recent direction from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, not all businesses have the green light to open right away.

“Today is the first day of Phase Four. It is opening things up really slowly for us but we have to be aware that this is a dangerous virus and it could affect us,” said Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis.

Locations like the Wildlife Museum in Fulton County are excited to reopen during their busiest season.

“It hurt us in a way because we didn’t pick up any money during the winter months. So, we are grateful to open up for our summer season,” said Bob Kazmierski, Founder of Wildlife Museum.

At the same time, The Glove Theatre in Gloversville are on standby for their reopening date.

“The whole reason why we are renovating this theater is for the public, and for the community, and having our doors closed defeats that purpose,” said Bryan Taylor, President of the Board of Directors.

Along with theaters, malls and gyms will also have to wait to reopen.

