MHHS offering Pet Food Pantry, home delivery for those who need it

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anyone who has or cares for a pet is being invited to stop by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society for their Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry.

The Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry is for anyone needing pet food during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who are ill or in self-isolation and live in Albany, Rensselaer, or Saratoga County, the Society says they can deliver the food as well.

The Pantry is open any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those looking to pick up food will be met by staff at the door.

The Society is located at 3 Oakland Avenue in Menands. For more information call, (518)-434-8128 ext. 227 or email ngagnon@mohawkhumane.org to make arrangements.

The Society believes no pet should go hungry.

