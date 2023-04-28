Mohawk Hudson Humane Society remains over capacity for dogs, with the number of canines far outnumbering kennels available.

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is launching a volunteer program for kids in grades 6-12. Humane Heroes Unleashed will provide teens with an opportunity to learn hands-on animal care and assist in animal shelter operations.

The program runs monthly and occurs every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Activities include assisting with feeding and exercising dogs, sorting donations, reading to animals, clicker training, cleaning carriers and overnight kennels, and more.

The cost is $50 for one month. New participants must attend an in-person orientation, which is held on the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. To apply, click here.