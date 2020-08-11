Mohawk Hudson Humane Society offers new helpline for pet owners

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have a pet that is acting destructively? Is it afraid of strangers, or does it have trouble getting along with other pets? If left unaddressed, behavior problems in pets can get worse, which is one of the top reasons why animals are relinquished to shelters.

To keep pets out of the shelter, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands has announced their new Behavior and Enrichment Helpline.

Pet owners who feel they could use some help with a pet who is new, has separation distress, or destructive issues like chewing can fill out an online questionnaire. A member of the Mohawk Hudson team will respond within 48 hours.

It’s all part of the shelter’s Loved for Life program, a collection of programs and services aimed at keeping pets in loving homes.

LATEST STORIES