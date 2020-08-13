Mohawk Honda unveils new reconditioning center

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Honda is creating ten new jobs with the opening of a state of the art reconditioning center in Glenville.
Located between Route 50 and Freemans Bridge Road, the reconditioning center features eight detail bays, a polishing bay, and a touchless car wash.
“So not only can you come in and get an oil change and new tires, but you can also do a full detail of your vehicle in a very short amount of time very efficiently and in a state of the art process.”
A formal ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the grand opening of the facility.
