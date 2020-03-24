Mohawk Honda altering hours during pandemic

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Essential businesses are finding new ways to operate after being ordered to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohawk Honda is altering its hours and said safety remains a top priority for employees and customers. They’re also giving customers the option to call financial managers if they’re dealing with a monthly payment or have any issues.

For anyone looking to buy a car, off-site delivery and test drives are available.

The dealership said it is following all protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping clean, wiping everything down and social distancing.

Customers can still come in for service, but Mohawk Honda will come to you if you’re uncomfortable doing so.

If you are getting service done, they said they’ll remain in constant contact to make sure everything is good to go.

