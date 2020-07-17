Mohawk Chevrolet donates to Clifton Park Little League

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local little league received a big donation from Mohawk Chevrolet to help them buy thousands of dollars in new baseball equipment.

The dealership donated $2,000 to the Clifton Park Little League to help offset operating costs. Players and coaches were on hand to receive the new equipment.

The president of Clifton Park Baseball Little League said they’re “very grateful to have a sponsor such as Mohawk Chevrolet who gives back to the community without hesitation.”

