ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When thinking of words pets love to hear, treat, walk, and ride come to mind but never vet. Anxiety kicks in as soon as the v-e-t word is spoken. Dr. Steven Schnee noticed that in the pets he treated and decided to open a mobile vet hospital that provides comfortable at home visits for your furry friends.

Schnee had the idea for a mobile veterinary practice after he saw how anxious pets were at animal clinics. Owners would explain how different they were at home and once they got to the vet. Schnee felt home visits would be a great way to see and treat pets in a relaxed environment where they’re comfortable. When asked if Schnee felt there was a demand for this type of vet he explained how he’s gotten positive feedback from friends, neighbors, and those he doesn’t even know after advertising on social media along with requests for appointments.

Schnee comments, “For my business I’m hoping for a full caseload of pets that would benefit from the lowered anxiety of visits to the home. There are many cats that never leave the house and vet visits are terribly stressful for them. There are also many dogs with anxiety or arthritis making leaving the house difficult. Finally, there are people with limited mobility who could benefit from my services. Personally, I’m happy to meet people and pets in a friendly environment. I enjoy the interactions with both the pets and their owners. It’s almost like being a part of their family.”

Schnee expresses he wanted to be a veterinarian his entire life and pursued that passion at Cornell University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. After receiving his bachelors, he stayed at Cornell, College of Veterinary Medicine to get his DVM degree and graduated in 2003. Schnee went right into small animal practice in Philadelphia and followed his wife to New Jersey and Texas as she completed residencies in those states. In 2018, the couple returned to New York where Schnee began to work at another small animal hospital before starting his new business, 518 House Call Vet PLLC. He will fully begin the business on February 7.

The mobile vet hospital will provide to the following communities: