ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK Jr.) “Be a King” volunteer fair will be held on January 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza on the South Concourse. Those interested in attending can apply online using their application. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

According to the Empire State Plaza’s website, the purpose of the Volunteer Fair is to introduce people to the ways they can become more actively involved in civic and community programs. The MLK Jr. Volunteer Fair is part of the annual King Memorial observance.