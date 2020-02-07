MLB owners discuss the future of MILB

ORLANDO, Fla. (NEWS10) — Major League Baseball owners met in Orlando, Fla., over the past couple of days to discuss several different topics, including the future of Minor League Baseball.

The current deal between the MLB and the minor leagues will expire after the upcoming season. Under the new proposal, 42 teams will be eliminated.

Lawmakers from around the country have voiced their displeasure with the proposal. Talks between MLB and MILB officials are scheduled to resume on Feb. 20.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commented on the future of minor league baseball:

“There is unanimous support among the owners for the objectives and the strategy that we’re pursuing with respect to this negotiation, in particular our objectives of modernizing minor league baseball, improving the working conditions of the players who play there.” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

The Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy and multiple other minor league teams around the country took to Twitter on Thursday to thank their local communities for supporting them.

The tweet thanks Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy for standing in opposition to the proposal. It also linked to a fortune.com op-ed from mayors around the country attempting to save the teams in their communities.

