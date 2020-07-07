Misuse complaints, coronavirus regulations close Lake George’s Lake Avenue Park launch site

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George mayor has called for a launch site to close after complaints of misuse as well as coronavirus regulations.
Lake Avenue Park is a passive park and launch site for kayaks and canoes. According to Mayor Bob Blais, the village has received several complaints of misuse, public intoxication, noise and vandalism. In addition, COVID-19 regulations call for half-capacity, social distancing and wearing masks.
“It has become impossible to enforce and regulate a beach that size,” the mayor said in a statement. “Motels in the area will have to send their guests to Shepard Park.”
The closure takes effect July 9.
Village officials said they will evaluate reopening at a later date.
