Mississippi triple homicide suspect captured in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jaylen Wells, wanted in connection to a triple homicide in that occurred in July in Tupelo, Mississippi, was captured in Albany. The U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said he is the fourth and final suspect involved with the incident.

Officials said Wells was arrested at the intersection of 2nd Street and Judson Street in Albany. At the time of his arrest, Wells attempted to avoid capture by giving officers a false name.

On July 24, Jessica Pannell, Norahs Coleman, and Robben Wilson were shot near midnight in a Tupelo neighborhood. Four suspects were charged with three counts of capital murder. On July 26, Javion Clifton and Shamar Carroll were arrested by Tupelo police. On July 28, Taquon Garth was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Jackson, Mississippi.

“This case serves as a great example of law enforcement professionals spanning across multiple jurisdictions, working together to capture dangerous offenders wanted for murder,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York. “The NY/NJ RFTF – Albany Division is honored to work alongside so many professional law enforcement organizations to bring this wanted fugitive to justice.”

Wells is expected to be presented before a judge in Albany on December 2.