Missing for four years, Mario the cat comes home

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One day, back in the summer of 2015, Mario the cat went on a walk about.

He lived with Cassandra Pearsall in the town of Corinth, and when he went on his journey, Pearsall put his food bowl and litter box out for him. She hoped he would return, and in August 2015, Pearsall started a Facebook page for missing pets.

Mario found his way to Cohoes, 33 miles and a river crossing away from where he lived with Pearsall. In June, a Cohoes couple saw Mario hanging out in the bushes behind their apartment complex. After feeding him for a while, they brought him to the Mohawk Hudson Human Society.

Mario was reunited with his family thanks to a microchip and the help of the shelter. A microchip with current information is the key to recovering your lost pet when they are brought to a place like the Humane Society.