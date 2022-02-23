ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are currently 20 missing children from the Capital Region in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database. Some cases date back to the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, which would make them adults now. However, they have still not been found.
According to NCMEC, around 2,500 children were reported missing in New York between January and December of 2020. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. Nationally, 2,433 were still missing by the end of 2020.
These are the current missing Capital Region children in the NCMEC database.
Albany
Gene’ah Chiles
Missing since February 6, 2022
- DOB: January 18, 2008
- Age now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 180 pounds
If you have any information about Gene’ah’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Alana Bruning
Missing since January 28, 2022
- DOB: October 14, 2004
- Age now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 168 pounds
She was wearing braces at the time of her disappearance. If you have any information about Alana’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Jalynn Devoe
Missing since January 3, 2022
- DOB: June 14, 2005
- Age now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Hazel
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 165 pounds
If you have any information about Jalynn’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Madison Rick
Missing since April 3, 2021
- DOB: September 28, 2007
- Age now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Blonde
- Eye color: Blue
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 155 pounds
Madison was last seen wearing all black clothing and her hair was in a ponytail. She is believed to have traveled to Cheektowaga, New York and may be with a female companion.
If you have any information about Madison’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Yashsaun Webb
Missing since February 8, 2021
- DOB: March 15, 2003
- Age now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 170 pounds
If you have any information about Yashsaun’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Katherine Ramos Espana
Missing since July 5, 2020
- DOB: August 17, 2005
- Age now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 4’11”
- Weight: 110 pounds
If you have any information about Katherine’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Jordan Lopez
Missing since June 30, 2020
- DOB: October 21, 2003
- Age now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 180 pounds
If you have any information about Jordan’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Jeanetta Lopez
Missing since December 7, 2019
- DOB: June 13, 2003
- Age now: 18
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Blue
- Height: 4’11”
- Weight: 147 pounds
Jeanetta was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with fur on the hood, dark blue jeans, black Ugg boots and a light pink headscarf. She may have traveled to New York City. She speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.
If you have any information about Jeanetta’s whereabouts, you can call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Aesti Castro
Missing since July 1, 2018
- DOB: June 16, 2001
- Age now: 20
- Sex: Female
- Race: White and Hispanic
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 150 pounds
Aesti speaks both English and Spanish. She may travel to the Bronx or to Massachusetts and may be with a male companion.
If you have any information about Aesti’s whereabouts, you can call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Suzanne Lyall
Missing since March 2, 1998
- DOB: April 6, 1978
- Age now: 43
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Blue
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 165 pounds
On the evening of March 2, 1998, Suzanne left from her job at a local mall to walk to the bus stop. She is believed to have boarded the bus and was last seen around 9:45 p.m. getting off the bus at Collins Circle in the center of the SUNY Albany uptown campus heading towards her dorm room. She never arrived at her dorm room and has not been heard from since.
Suzanne has a mole on her left cheek, moles on her arms, and a mole on her back. She also has pierced ears and a scar on her left foot. Her nickname is Suzy.
If you have any information about Suzanne’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or New York State Police Troop G at (518) 783-3209 or (518) 783-3211.
Monique Santiago
Missing since March 29, 1990
- DOB: September 11, 1978
- Age now: 43
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 4’11”
- Weight: 90 pounds
Monique was last seen around 8 a.m. Her mother spoke to her by telephone at noon. She told her mother that she had missed the school bus and would stay home. Monique has not been seen since. She has a birthmark on the back of her right leg. She also has gaps between her teeth.
If you have any information about Monique’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.
Catskill
Alex Gammons
Missing since December 14, 2020
- DOB: November 1, 2004
- Age now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’8″
- Weight: 120 pounds
If you have any information about Alex’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Catskill Village Police Department at (518) 943-2244.
Cohoes
Kushiyah Yehudah
Missing since June 23, 2020
- DOB: October 6, 2013
- Age now: 8
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 4’6″
- Weight: 75 pounds
Kushiyah was allegedly abducted by her mother, Daphne Chandler, on June 23, 2020. A felony warrant for parental kidnapping was issued for Daphne on December 8, 2020. Daphne may use the alias Amani Ani. Although Kushiyah is missing from Cohoes, the Austell Police Department in Georgia is interested in her whereabouts.
If you have any information about Kushiyah’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Austell Police Department at (770) 944-4331.
Glens Falls
Mary Wesolowski
Missing since August 18, 1971
- DOB: June 24, 1958
- Age now: 63
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Light brown
- Eye color: Blue
- Height: 4’6″
- Weight: 85 pounds
Mary was last seen on her way to meet friends to go swimming. She never showed up and has not been heard from since.
If you have any information about Mary’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 761-3840.
Greenwich
Jaliek Rainwalker
Missing since November 1, 2007
- DOB: August 2, 1995
- Age now: 26
- Sex: Male
- Race: Biracial
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Green
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 105 pounds
Jaliek was last seen with his adoptive father, Stephen Kerr, after going missing from a family home in Greenwich. The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department says Kerr remains a person of interest in the case, but he and his wife Jocelyn McDonald deny he had any involvement in Jaliek’s disappearance.
Jaliek was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow fleece pullover and black tennis shoes. He has a slight speech impediment and pronounces the letter “r” like a “w.”
If you have any information about Jaliek’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Greenwich Village Police Department (518) 692-9332.
Lake Luzerne
Benjamin Cunningham
Missing since September 21, 2021
- DOB: March 13, 2005
- Age now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 140 pounds
If you have any information about Benjamin’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500.
Saratoga Springs
Tammie Mccormick
Missing since April 29, 1986
- DOB: July 3, 1972
- Age now: 49
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Light brown
- Eye color: Hazel
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 108 pounds
Tammie was last seen hitchhiking on April 29, 1986. She has a homemade tattoo of “T.A.M.” on her upper left arm.
If you have any information about Tammie’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Saratoga Springs City Police Department at (518) 584-1800.
Schenectady
Thomas Meuse
Missing since August 9, 1971
- DOB: November 29, 1956
- Age now: 65
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Blue
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 120 pounds
Thomas has a scar on his left eyebrow. He may also go by the nickname, Tommy.
If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Schenectady City Police Department at (518) 382-5263.
Cornelia Enright
Missing since April 24, 1969
- DOB: December 19, 1950
- Age now: 71
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair color: Blonde
- Eye color: Blue
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 115 pounds
Cornelia was 19-years-old when she went missing under unknown circumstances. She was last seen at Lum’s restaurant in Rotterdam at 11 p.m. on April 24, 1969, after meeting a friend. Her vehicle was found unoccupied on April 25 at Friendly’s restaurant on State Street in Schenectady.
If you have any information about Cornelia’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or Child Find of America at 1-800-346-3543.
Scotia
Craig Frear
Missing since June 27, 2004
- DOB: October 14, 1986
- Age now: 35
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair color: Red
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 190 pounds
Craig was last seen leaving the Cambridge Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue in Scotia on June 27, 2004. When he went missing, he was wearing blue jean shorts, a white long-sleeved t-shirt, and Adidas sneakers with three black stripes. Craig may go by the nickname Craiger.
If you have any information about Craig’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the New York State Police at (518) 630-1700.