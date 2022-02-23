ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are currently 20 missing children from the Capital Region in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database. Some cases date back to the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, which would make them adults now. However, they have still not been found.

According to NCMEC, around 2,500 children were reported missing in New York between January and December of 2020. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. Nationally, 2,433 were still missing by the end of 2020.

These are the current missing Capital Region children in the NCMEC database.

Albany

Gene’ah Chiles (NCMEC)

Missing since February 6, 2022

DOB: January 18, 2008

Age now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 180 pounds

If you have any information about Gene’ah’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Alana Bruning (NCMEC)

Alana Bruning (NCMEC)

Missing since January 28, 2022

DOB: October 14, 2004

Age now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 168 pounds

She was wearing braces at the time of her disappearance. If you have any information about Alana’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Jalynn Devoe (NCMEC)

Missing since January 3, 2022

DOB: June 14, 2005

Age now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Hazel

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 165 pounds

If you have any information about Jalynn’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Madison Rick (NCMEC)

Missing since April 3, 2021

DOB: September 28, 2007

Age now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Blonde

Eye color: Blue

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 155 pounds

Madison was last seen wearing all black clothing and her hair was in a ponytail. She is believed to have traveled to Cheektowaga, New York and may be with a female companion.

If you have any information about Madison’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Yashsaun Webb (NCMEC)

Missing since February 8, 2021

DOB: March 15, 2003

Age now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 pounds

If you have any information about Yashsaun’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Katherine Ramos Espana (NCMEC)

Katherine Ramos Espana (NCMEC)

Missing since July 5, 2020

DOB: August 17, 2005

Age now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 110 pounds

If you have any information about Katherine’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Jordan Lopez (NCMEC)

Missing since June 30, 2020

DOB: October 21, 2003

Age now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 180 pounds

If you have any information about Jordan’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Jeanetta Lopez (NCMEC)

Missing since December 7, 2019

DOB: June 13, 2003

Age now: 18

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 147 pounds

Jeanetta was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with fur on the hood, dark blue jeans, black Ugg boots and a light pink headscarf. She may have traveled to New York City. She speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.

If you have any information about Jeanetta’s whereabouts, you can call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Aesti Castro (NCMEC)

Missing since July 1, 2018

DOB: June 16, 2001

Age now: 20

Sex: Female

Race: White and Hispanic

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 150 pounds

Aesti speaks both English and Spanish. She may travel to the Bronx or to Massachusetts and may be with a male companion.

If you have any information about Aesti’s whereabouts, you can call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Age-progressed photo of Suzanne to 41 years old (NCMEC)

Suzanne Lyall (NCMEC)

Missing since March 2, 1998

DOB: April 6, 1978

Age now: 43

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 165 pounds

On the evening of March 2, 1998, Suzanne left from her job at a local mall to walk to the bus stop. She is believed to have boarded the bus and was last seen around 9:45 p.m. getting off the bus at Collins Circle in the center of the SUNY Albany uptown campus heading towards her dorm room. She never arrived at her dorm room and has not been heard from since.

Suzanne has a mole on her left cheek, moles on her arms, and a mole on her back. She also has pierced ears and a scar on her left foot. Her nickname is Suzy.

If you have any information about Suzanne’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or New York State Police Troop G at (518) 783-3209 or (518) 783-3211.

Age-progressed photo of Monique to 38 years old (NCMEC)

Monique Santiago (NCMEC)

Missing since March 29, 1990

DOB: September 11, 1978

Age now: 43

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 90 pounds

Monique was last seen around 8 a.m. Her mother spoke to her by telephone at noon. She told her mother that she had missed the school bus and would stay home. Monique has not been seen since. She has a birthmark on the back of her right leg. She also has gaps between her teeth.

If you have any information about Monique’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.

Catskill

Alex Gammons (NCMEC)

Missing since December 14, 2020

DOB: November 1, 2004

Age now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 120 pounds

If you have any information about Alex’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Catskill Village Police Department at (518) 943-2244.

Cohoes

Kushiyah Yehudah (NCMEC)

Kushiyah Yehudah (NCMEC)

Missing since June 23, 2020

DOB: October 6, 2013

Age now: 8

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Height: 4’6″

Weight: 75 pounds

Kushiyah was allegedly abducted by her mother, Daphne Chandler, on June 23, 2020. A felony warrant for parental kidnapping was issued for Daphne on December 8, 2020. Daphne may use the alias Amani Ani. Although Kushiyah is missing from Cohoes, the Austell Police Department in Georgia is interested in her whereabouts.

If you have any information about Kushiyah’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Austell Police Department at (770) 944-4331.

Glens Falls

Age-progressed photo of Mary to 62 years old (NCMEC)

Mary Wesolowski (NCMEC)

Missing since August 18, 1971

DOB: June 24, 1958

Age now: 63

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Light brown

Eye color: Blue

Height: 4’6″

Weight: 85 pounds

Mary was last seen on her way to meet friends to go swimming. She never showed up and has not been heard from since.

If you have any information about Mary’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 761-3840.

Jaliek Rainwalker (NCMEC)

Jaliek Rainwalker (NCMEC)

Greenwich

Missing since November 1, 2007

DOB: August 2, 1995

Age now: 26

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Green

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 105 pounds

Jaliek was last seen with his adoptive father, Stephen Kerr, after going missing from a family home in Greenwich. The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department says Kerr remains a person of interest in the case, but he and his wife Jocelyn McDonald deny he had any involvement in Jaliek’s disappearance.

Jaliek was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow fleece pullover and black tennis shoes. He has a slight speech impediment and pronounces the letter “r” like a “w.”

If you have any information about Jaliek’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Greenwich Village Police Department (518) 692-9332.

Benjamin Cunningham (NCMEC)

Lake Luzerne

Missing since September 21, 2021

DOB: March 13, 2005

Age now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 140 pounds

If you have any information about Benjamin’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500.

Age-progressed photo of Tammie to 45 years (NCMEC)

Tammie Mccormick (NCMEC)

Saratoga Springs

Missing since April 29, 1986

DOB: July 3, 1972

Age now: 49

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Light brown

Eye color: Hazel

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 108 pounds

Tammie was last seen hitchhiking on April 29, 1986. She has a homemade tattoo of “T.A.M.” on her upper left arm.

If you have any information about Tammie’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Saratoga Springs City Police Department at (518) 584-1800.

Schenectady

Thomas Meuse (NCMEC)

Thomas Meuse (NCMEC)

Missing since August 9, 1971

DOB: November 29, 1956

Age now: 65

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 120 pounds

Thomas has a scar on his left eyebrow. He may also go by the nickname, Tommy.

If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Schenectady City Police Department at (518) 382-5263.

Cornelia Enright (NCMEC)

Missing since April 24, 1969

DOB: December 19, 1950

Age now: 71

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair color: Blonde

Eye color: Blue

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 115 pounds

Cornelia was 19-years-old when she went missing under unknown circumstances. She was last seen at Lum’s restaurant in Rotterdam at 11 p.m. on April 24, 1969, after meeting a friend. Her vehicle was found unoccupied on April 25 at Friendly’s restaurant on State Street in Schenectady.

If you have any information about Cornelia’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or Child Find of America at 1-800-346-3543.

Craig Frear (NCMEC)

Scotia

Missing since June 27, 2004

DOB: October 14, 1986

Age now: 35

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Red

Eye color: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 pounds

Craig was last seen leaving the Cambridge Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue in Scotia on June 27, 2004. When he went missing, he was wearing blue jean shorts, a white long-sleeved t-shirt, and Adidas sneakers with three black stripes. Craig may go by the nickname Craiger.

If you have any information about Craig’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the New York State Police at (518) 630-1700.