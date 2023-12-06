SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For over 100 years, Minogue’s Beverage Center has been a staple in the Capital Region. Now, the stores will go on but under a new name.

Jeff Vukelic, the President of beverage distributor Saratoga Eagle, bought Minogue’s Beverage Center in 2021 from the Minogue family. He’s now changed the name on all four locations to BEVS.

“When we bought them two years ago, it just gave us a chance to learn about the stores and the customer experience,” Vukelic told NEWS10. “We felt we needed to change it.”

BEVS officially rebranded on December 4, said Vukelic. The stores already have new signage and the layouts have changed. Vukelic said they wanted to give customers more of an experience and make it easier to shop.

The new BEVS website has already been launched and the Facebook page has changed names. Vukelic said they worked with Trampoline Design and Bob Phibbs, The Retail Doctor, for the rebrand.

BEVS sells beer, hard drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and more. Vukelic said they are always looking to bring in new products and are open to expansion. BEVS has stores in Saratoga Springs, Wilton, Malta, and Queensbury.