ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than $11 million in funding is going toward resurfacing roads throughout the Capital Region.

The road projects in Albany, Saratoga and Rensselaer Counties will begin as early as October and last until next year.

Some of the projects include State Route 9 between Old Niskayuna Road and Cherry Tree Road in Loudonville as well as State Route 9 between Northern Boulevard and Latham Circle.

Work on all roads is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.