Milk producer says Garelick Farms will stay on shelves

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the Capital Region’s biggest nilk distributors said it is not impacted by the news that the nation’s largest milk producer has filed for bankruptcy.

Dean Foods filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday in an effort to keep the 94-year-old company operational. The company makes some of the most recognizable dairy products, including the Garelick Farms brand in Rensselaer.

Dean Foods sent the following statement to NEWS10 ABC on Wednesday:

“… it is business as usual for us. We are continuing to provide customers with an uninterrupted supply of high quality dairy products and are relying on our dedicated employees and valued milk suppliers to help us do this. Products from the Dean Foods family of brands, including Garelick Farms, will continue to be available where consumers usually shop. Any future decisions regarding our plants will be based, as always, on market conditions and the needs of the business.”