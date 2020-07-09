Milk, food distribution to be held at Corinth Central Elementary School Thursday

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those in need of milk and food can head over to Corinth Elementary School Thursday morning.

The American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Corinth Central School District and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 3,000 gallons of milk and nearly 40,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event.

There will be 900 boxes of produce and 540 boxes each of meat and additional dairy items, with each box containing 20 pounds of products.

Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.

The drive through event will start at 10 a.m.

