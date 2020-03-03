Military tribute banners unveiled in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two dozen military veterans were honored at the Eighth Annual Veterans Appreciation dinner in Troy on Monday.

Three veterans were honored: James Clifford, James Mayben and MacArthur Henderson. They each had their banners unveiled at the dinner.

Each banner has their picture, name and years of service as part of the Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing again,” Mayben said. “Not looking for any kind of special recognition, but you know, it’s good to have your face up there and be recognized not only on Veterans Day but every day because of us veterans are out here serving in one capacity or another.”

Since the program began in 2017, more than 1,000 banners are hanging throughout Troy.

