Military comfort room at Albany International receives large donation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A room at Albany airport made with traveling military families in mind received a large donation Thursday morning.

The John J. McKenna, IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport received a large donation from The Eastern Contractors Association on Thursday.

The room is named in honor of Captain John J. McKenna, IV, of Clifton Park, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006. His father, John J. McKenna, III, accepted the donation.

The room is stocked with snacks, video games, and recliners so that service members and their families can experience the comforts of home during their travels.