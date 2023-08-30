ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s Morphin’ Time! On Saturday, two cast members of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers are heading to Heroes Hideout in the Colonie Center.

Walter Jones is known to many longtime fans as Zack Taylor, the “original Black Power Ranger.” Jones returned to play the character for the 2023 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The film celebrated the franchise’s 30th anniversary and was released on Netflix.

Catherine Sutherland is best known as the second Pink Power Ranger, replacing Amy Jo Johnson in 1995. Sutherland continued to play the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Turbo. Like Jones, Sutherland also returned to star in the 2023 film.

The two actors will be at Heroes Hideout from 1 to 4 p.m. The following are prices for autographs and photo ops: