MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating the death of a woman, who they said was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to Baker Avenue near the intersection of Main Street for a pedestrian who had been struck by a municipal dump truck.

Police said the dump truck had been involved with snow removal efforts when it struck and killed 56-year-old Terri Puchala, of Middleburgh.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.