TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michael Loporto, who served a term on Troy City Council and owned the ever-famous Loporto Ristorante Caffe, died Thursday after battling cancer. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello both announced the unfortunate passing Friday on social media.

Loporto first arrived in the United States in the 1960s, an immigrant from Italy. He worked at Michael Anthony’s in Lake George and at a five-star restaurant in San Francisco before opening Loporto’s in downtown Troy. The restaurant grew in fame over the years, recently being ranked in the top ten of all Troy restaurants by Tripadvisor.

Loporto was elected to Troy City Council in 2009. During his term, he opposed the movement of City Hall from its Monument Square location and fought against the creation of a Troy Downtown Business Improvement District.

“Condolences to the many friends and family of Michael LoPorto, who has passed away after a brave and long fight with a serious illness,” said McLaughlin. “Michael leaves behind lasting memories of outstanding meals, colorful conversations, a love of those in his life and a commitment to Troy and Rensselaer County.”

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. More information on Loporto Ristorante Caffe can be found online.