KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Abrams has been elected the new mayor of Kinderhook. It was a competitive race between Abrams, Siena student Quinn Murphy, and Barry Knights.

As well as mayor, Susan Patterson and Diane Weir were elected to trustee positions. Abrams currently serves as one of the Village Trustees. As mayor, he plans to strengthen Kinderhook and keep it safe.

All candidates said they are very impressed with the voter turnout and plan to all work together in the future.

“I’m really looking forward to serving the residents,” Abrams said. “I have been here seven, eight years now, and I’m just looking forward to serving.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” Murphy said. “I’m here for the people of Kinderhook above all. Win or lose, I’ll always be here for Kinderhook. I got big aspirations for sure.”

Abrams said he also wants to focus on ensuring clean water in the village and cracking down on speed limits.