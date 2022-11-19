ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Metropolitan Church hopes to provide over 600 families in the community with Thanksgiving dinner. Thanksgiving Dinner meals include turkey, stuffing, fresh vegetables including potatoes, onions, celery, green vegetables, and dessert items. Metropolitan Church and organizations in the Capital Region are gifting dinner to 50 senior housing families living in Drake Manor and Idlewild Terrace Apartments, 50 families from the Edmund O’Neal School of Excellence, families from other area charter and public schools, and a few smaller local churches. The basket gifting will take place at the Metropolitan NTM Baptist Church, 105 Second Street in Albany.