Mental health matters day transportation from Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga County Citizens Committee for Mental Health (SCCCMH) will transport mental health consumers, family members, and advocates from Saratoga Springs to the Empire State Plaza in Albany, NY for Mental Health Matters Day on Wednesday March 1, 2018. The bus will leave Saratoga Springs at 9 am and return at 4 pm. Please be at one of our pick up/drop off locations for transportation to Empire State Plaza:



* 9:00 AM Unlimited Potential – front parking lot located at 36 Cady Hill Blvd.

* 9:15 AM Saratoga Co. Mental Health Clinic – back parking lot located at 135 S. Broadway

* 9:30 AM Malta Price Chopper – main entrance located at 1 Kendall Way, Malta

Mental Health Matters Day is a day-long legislative advocacy event sponsored by Mental Health Association in NY State (MNANYS). This is an educational and inspirational day of advocacy where individual voices, joined by hundreds of others, can be heard by New York’s elected officials.

In preparation for the lobbying experience, SCCCMH will train participants how to speak to legislators and to advocate for improved mental health care, increased access to support services, housing and transportation.

Bus transportation is being provided for free by the SCCCMH for consumers and advocates who would like to plan on attending the Mental Health Matters Legislative Day. Seating on the bus is limited and will be reserved on a first come-first serve basis. You can also provide your own transportation and meet us at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

For information or to reserve a seat on the bus please RSVP to Melodie Masterson mmasterson@scccmh-saratoga.org

(518) 584-1205 ext. 2