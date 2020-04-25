Mental health issues on rise due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany and Rensselaer Police Departments helped save a woman threatening to take her life on Friday. This as mental health experts see a sharp rise in people seeking help due to COVID-19 related issues.

“When people are feeling completely helpless and hopeless it’s easy feeling depressed and feeling like there’s nothing left for you,” said Psychologist Dr. Rudy Nydegger.

Albany County Sheriff’s Department help save a woman attempting to take her life on Wednesday. Sheriff Craig Apple applauded his team for their hard work. He also expressed concern that more cases could happen as a result of the financial hardships people are under being laid off due to COVID-19.

“People who are vulnerable and at risk are going to be more so at risk, ” Nydegger said.

With most New Yorkers falling under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “stay-at-home” order Nydegger said establishing a routine including exercise, hobbies and a good night’s sleep are key to maintaining good mental health.

Nydegger also suggested that people check in on each other and keep a look out for any changes in behavior including heavy alcohol and substance abuse.

“If you are feeling like you’re starting to slide down the hill don’t reach out for alcohol or drugs, reach for the phone, get somebody on the computer, talk to somebody else,” Nydegger said.

The National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.

