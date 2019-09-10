Menands man pleads guilty to child porn charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Menands man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Kenneth Monahan, 44, plead guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography, one count of Receipt of Child Pornography, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

As part of the plea, Monahan admitted to distributing child porn in February and April 2018, to downloading child porn from 2017 to April 2018, and to possessing over 1,300 images of child porn in May 2018.

He faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in January 2020. He will also have supervised release between five years and life and will be required to register as a sex offender.