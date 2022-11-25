MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Menands Fire Department received a generous gift this past week. Village Board of Trustee member, Brian Marsh donated three WAG’N pet oxygen mask kits to the fire department.

Menands FD explains the kits will go on each first response apparatus that they have. The kits will serve the pets of Menands and mutual aid districts. According to the WAG’N pet oxygen mask kit website, the kits include three oxygen masks, air tubes, instructional DVDs and more to keep pets safe.