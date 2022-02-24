MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the incoming winter storm, Menands has declared a snow emergency. The emergency goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 24.

All vehicles must be removed from village streets by this time. Vehicles must stay off the streets until the emergency is lifted. Violators could be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense, said village officials.

Off-street parking is available at the Menands Public Library, Menands Park, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society parking lot, and 800 North Pearl parking lot. Menands Village Offices will also be closed during the snow emergency.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Menands Police Department at (518) 463-1681.