WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cadet killed in a deadly West Point training accident will be laid to rest on Saturday at the West Point Cemetery.

The memorial service for 22-year-old Christopher Morgan is scheduled for noon with a viewing earlier in the morning.

Morgan, a native of West Orange, N.J., died last week when a tactical vehicle carrying cadets overturned during training. Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were injured.

The crash is still under investigation.