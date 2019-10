WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Memorial services were announced for a local 11-year-old boy nicknamed “The Captain.”

John Hoague-Rivette died from brain cancer on Wednesday.

According to the Post-Star, services will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at the Whitehall Athletic Club.

The first service is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The second service is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.