Memorial for murdered Albany man removed from private property by the city

An Albany woman is mourning the loss of her son and demanding answers after a memorial in her driveway was removed by the city.

Dalon Blunt, 28, was shot and killed in December.

His mother set up a memorial in her driveway near the garage. She lit a candle every morning, but when she went outside Wednesday morning, the memorial was gone.

An Albany Police spokesman says an officer reported the memorial to the Department of General Services. The city removes memorials on public property as a result of neighbor complaints and to ensure sidewalks are clear.

This memorial was on private property, and the spokesman tells NEWS10 ABC the officer made a mistake and later apologized to the family.