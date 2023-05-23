ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Cities and towns across the Capital Region are holding parades and ceremonies to honor those who died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Albany

The Albany Memorial Day Parade is set for May 29 at 9:30 a.m. The parade starts at the corner of Central Avenue and Ontario Street and finishes at Academy Park. Once there, there will be a ceremony for Gold Star Mothers at the monument behind the building.

Ballston Spa

The Ballston Spa VFW Post #358 and the Henry Cornell American Legion Post #234 is hosting the Memorial Day Parade on May 27 starting at 9 a.m. The parade will head south on Route 50 at Ocean State Job Lot. A ceremony will be held for Navy veterans at the Kayderosseras Creek Bridge.

After the bridge service, the parade route will continue south on Milton Avenue to Front Street. A memorial wreath will be placed on the Civil War Monument. The parade will then left onto Low Street to Veterans Park for the rest of the services. There will be a BBQ in Wiswall Park after the parade.

Cohoes

Cohoes is holding a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Delmar

The Delmar Memorial Day Parade is set for May 29. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at the American Legion and will proceed down Elsmere Avenue, turning right onto Kenwood Avenue, turning left onto Adams Place, turning right onto Adams Street, and finally turning right onto Delaware Avenue and proceeding to the Memorial Park by the Rail Trail bridge. After the parade, there will be the annual Town Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park with a wreath laying, rifle salute and taps, and flag raising.

East Greenbush

East Greenbush is holding its annual Memorial Day Parade on May 27 at 10 a.m. The parade starts at the East Greenbush Bowling Center, marching north and ending at the American Legion Hall Melvin Roads Post.

Galway

The annual Galway Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 29 beginning at 10 a.m. at Dockstader Field.

Glens Falls/Queensbury

The Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day Parade is set for May 29 at 10 a.m. running along Glen Street from Maple Street to Crandall Park. The ceremony after includes local veterans and Gold Star parents.

Hartford

The Hartford Memorial Day Parade is set for May 29 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Harford Central School and runs down Hartford Main Street to the town offices.

Hoosick Falls

The Hoosick Fall Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies are set for May 29. The march will step off at 8:15 a.m. from the corner of Main Street and Wilder Avenue and march to the Shop Bridge. The Legion will honor the dead of the Civil War at Monument Park and then at the Veterans Memorial in Wood Memorial Park. The parade will then step off at 10 a.m.

Lake George

On May 29 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a ceremony at Lake George Battlefield Park in remembrance of four unknown soldiers who fought in the Battle of Lake George during the French and Indian War.

Niskayuna

Niskayuna High School will be hosting its 30th annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 25 at 10:15 a.m. at the flagpole area near the west entrance to the high school. The school will honor the memory of three Niskayuna High School graduates who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The three men who will be remembered with a wreath-laying ceremony are:

Lt. Robert S. Cragin Jr., Class of 1962

Lt. Vernon F. Hovey III, Class of 1964

Pfc. Richard W. Starkey, Class of 1965

Following the wreath-laying, High School Principal John Rickert will individually recognize students from the Class of 2023 who will be entering a branch of the military after graduation.

North Greenbush

The North Greenbush Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 29 at 1 p.m. The parade will kick off at Town Hall and travel to Marion Avenue, right on to Brookside, right on to Main Avenue and back to Town Hall.

Pittsfield

Pittsfield’s annual Memorial Day Parade will take place at 9 a.m. on May 29. The parade will start at the intersection of Fenn and Allen Streets and proceed to North Street, heading north to Wahconah Street and then to Pittsfield Cemetery. A ceremony will follow at the cemetery.

Rensselaer

The Rensselaer Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 28 with opening ceremonies starting at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Forbes Avenue. The parade will step off at 2 p.m. The parade will turn left at Third Street, right at Partition Street, left onto Broadway and left at Third Avenue. It will end at the intersection of Third Avenue and Walker Street.

Rotterdam

The 61st annual Memorial Day Parade will be held May 25 at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will run along Curry Road all the way to Sunrise Boulevard. Food vendors will be selling food around Town Hall for the event.

Schoharie

The annual Schoharie Memorial Day Parade is set for May 25 at 6 p.m. It will run from Bridge Street down to the Old Stone Fort where a ceremony to honor those who have served our country.

Scotia

The Scotia-Glenville Memorial Day Parade is set for May 24 at 6:15 p.m. The parade runs down Mohawk Avenue. A memorial ceremony will begin after the parade at the War Memorial in Collins Park between Scotia Branch Library and Collins Street.

Schuylerville

The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on May 27 at 11 a.m. The ceremony includes remarks, musical interludes, a keynote speaker, the firing of a military rifle volley, a cannon salute, and the playing of Taps.

South Glens Falls

The South Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade is set for May 26 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Main Street and Haviland Avenue, heading north. The parade will end at Veteran’s Memorial Park where a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.

Stillwater

The Earl J. Manning American Legion Post 490 is holding a Memorial Day Parade on May 26 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Burns Bridge Road and moves down Hudson Avenue, looping around to end at the legion fields.

Waterford

The Waterford Memorial Day Parade is set for May 24 at 7 p.m. The parade will travel from

Grace Street in the Northside neighborhood, along Saratoga Avenue to Broad Street. It finishes with a ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Local Vietnam veteran Theodore “Ted” Cervine will serve as Grand Marshall.

Watervliet

The Watervliet Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 29 at 10 a.m. starting at Watervliet High School and proceeding east on 19th Street and south on Second Avenue. A ceremony will follow in Veterans Memorial Park. The Grand Marshall will be Army Sergeant Joseph A. Belokopitsky, a lifelong Watervliet resident.