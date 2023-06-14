ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tragedy brought them together but hope keeps them going. They call themselves Angel’s army. Their mission: to build a playground that children of all physical abilities can enjoy. Children like Charlie Fernandez. The first grader went blind before dying of neuroblastoma in 2021. Now the special playground will be built by the Where Angels Play Foundation, outside her alma mater, Saddlewood Elementary School.

“Any time a child is diagnosed or anything, things like this really show you that it can be a nice place and there’s a lot of good people in the world” said Charlie’s mom Danielle Fernandez.

The playground will feature modified amenities such as braille counting panels for the visually impaired, and communication boards for the verbally challenged. Crews dug out what will be a path to a ramp for wheelchair accessibility.

The volunteers were here out of compassion, something Charlie’s parents say the little one had an abundance of.

“One story, when she was like…receiving chemo in the hospital and she heard a baby cry, she ducked her head out and she wanted to make sure the baby was okay. That’s who Charlie was” her mom Danielle recounted.

The concept of inclusive playgrounds goes back to the American with Disabilities Act of 1990. The ADA requires that playgrounds built after 1993 be accessible to children with disabilities. Because Many playgrounds were built before the ADA was legalized, they aren’t accessible.

Remembering Charlie Fernandez

This will be the 63rd playground built by Where Angels Play. Its founder, Bill Lavin says Charlie’s impact will live on despite her tragically short life.

“This angel lived to be seven years old, and it’s a tragic story, but some people will live to be 100 years old and not have the impact that she has had on this community.”

Lavin also wanted us to not think of them as differently abled rather than disabled.

“We want to say differently abled because some of those children well can’t do some of the things I do too many more things I do I can’t do better than myself” said Lavin.

Crews made significant progress in a short amount of time. The ribbon cutting for the playground is scheduled for Saturday with kids expected to begin playing by Friday.