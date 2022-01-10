Meeting on Capital Region road, bridge projects to be held on Jan. 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) and the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will be meeting on Wednesday, January 12 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss project funding. The included projects are in Albany, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties.

The agenda includes multiple proposed amendments to the 2019-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). Public comment on these amendments is being accepted through 4 p.m. on January 11.

Due to COVID-19, in-person meeting attendance is restricted to Planning Committee members only. The public is encouraged to view the meeting on CDTC’s YouTube Channel live and to submit written comments or questions by January 11 at 4 p.m. by calling (518) 458-2161 or emailing cdtc@cdtcmpo.org.

Projects requesting additional federal funds or changes to a capped project:

New Karner Road (NY 155) from US 20 to Watervliet Shaker Road: Corridor Improvements (Albany County)

Cohoes Avenue, Arch Street to the Cohoes City Line: Mill & Fill (Albany County)

Route 378 over Hudson River, Bridge Painting (Albany/Rensselaer County)

South Troy Industrial Park Road Phase II: Northern End (Rensselaer County)

Route 2 over Route 22, Bridge Replacement (Rensselaer County)

Route 67 over B&M RR (Rensselaer County)

I-90 Pavement Corrective Maintenance, Hudson River to Exit 10 (Albany/Rensselaer County)

Lasher Road Bridge over Mourning Kill: Element Specific Repairs (Saratoga County)

Route 146 Safety Project (Saratoga County)

Projects requesting a decrease in federal funds:

Dunn Memorial Bridge WB to I-787 SB: Element Specific Repairs (Albany County)

Projects proposed for deletion:

Henry Johnson Boulevard, Sheridan Avenue to Livingston Avenue: Mill & Fill (Albany County)

Everett Road over I-90, Bridge Repair (Albany County)

Fogarty Road (CR 126) Wetsel Road to Pittstown Town Line: Overlay (Rensselaer County)

River Road (CR 120) from CR 125 to Washington County Line: Overlay (Rensselaer County)

Snyders Lake Road (CR 68) from CR 65 (Bloomingrove Drive) to Troy Avenue: Overlay (Rensselaer County)

The Planning Committee will also give a 2022-2027 Transportation Improvement Program status update. A revised schedule for the TIP update and CDTC’s 2022 Planning Committee and Policy Board meetings will also be discussed.

For more information, you can visit CDTC’s Planning Committee webpage.