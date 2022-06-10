ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Emigrating to the U.S. isn’t a simple process in the best of circumstances, and for Ukrainians fleeing war during Russia’s invasion, it’s even harder. Friday night, The Legal Project presented options to those who are already in the U.S. and people trying to bring family members to safety.

The Legal Project is a non-profit organization that helps people get equal access to legal services. Information provided at Friday’s event was that most options are temporary and allow people to stay for up to two years. Getting permanent legal status through asylum is much harder.

“A lot of people think oh it’s unsafe to go back to the Ukraine right now, so anyone can get asylum, but unfortunately, it’s very limited,” Mary Armistead, staff attorney at The Legal Project, said. “You have to prove that you specifically are going to be potentially targeted if you return to the Ukraine.”

The Legal Project is hoping to build up community groups to provide more information through the complicated immigration process.