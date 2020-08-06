Meeting held to discuss cemetery damage, next steps in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community members came together for a meeting Wednesday night at the cemetery in Schaghticoke to discuss the vandalism that took place there and what to do next.

They said the damage was an organized effort to destroy the graves. Some of the damage included crosses knocked over as well as American flags snapped in half.

There were also no cameras on the side of the cemetery that was vandalized.

“We are going to get the whole community together because that’s how we are in a small town,” community activist Terry Brust said. “We are going to get everyone together to fix this, and I want to focus on the community part of this and it’s a better thing for the community to come together to fix damage like this.”

They also said the gravestones that were damaged were from those that had been in the cemetery for a long time and those that have been there recently.

